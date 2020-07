Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Great location with open floorplan and easy access to Loop 410. Brick and siding with a side entry garage and nice size yard for outdoor activities. Updated kitchen with raised wood panel cabinets, island and lots of counter space. Sink overlooks backyard with tile backsplash. Nice laminate flooring in the sunken living room. Large master with walk-in shower. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Plenty of room in the garage for storage. Patio slab and nice backyard for fun.