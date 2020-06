Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous cottage style home in Kirby that has been freshly remodeled and is waiting for you. From stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen to the wood-look ceramic tile to the fresh paint throughout, every detail has been taken care of for you, you just have to pack your bags. Huge, wide open family room. Breakfast nook off of kitchen. One car garage. Large backyard with covered patio and mature trees. One look and you'll fall in love with this home.