Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Premium rental in Kingsland with Lake LBJ access through the HOA Park! This completely remodeled home is in the quiet McGee Subdivision just off of River Oaks Drive, convenient to schools and shopping. This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solid brick exterior, metal roof, spacious fenced backyard, and community water well to water your lawn. This house has the ideal floor plan with three large bedrooms; the two car attached garage has an adjoining workshop space and laundry room. There is also a large shed in the backyard to house your garden tools or weekend projects. $1600 security deposit. No smoking. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. $40 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Credit and background check.