Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

207 McGee

207 Mcgee Trail · (512) 720-1454
Location

207 Mcgee Trail, Kingsland, TX 78639

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Premium rental in Kingsland with Lake LBJ access through the HOA Park! This completely remodeled home is in the quiet McGee Subdivision just off of River Oaks Drive, convenient to schools and shopping. This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solid brick exterior, metal roof, spacious fenced backyard, and community water well to water your lawn. This house has the ideal floor plan with three large bedrooms; the two car attached garage has an adjoining workshop space and laundry room. There is also a large shed in the backyard to house your garden tools or weekend projects. $1600 security deposit. No smoking. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. $40 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 McGee have any available units?
207 McGee has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 McGee have?
Some of 207 McGee's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 McGee currently offering any rent specials?
207 McGee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 McGee pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 McGee is pet friendly.
Does 207 McGee offer parking?
Yes, 207 McGee offers parking.
Does 207 McGee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 McGee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 McGee have a pool?
No, 207 McGee does not have a pool.
Does 207 McGee have accessible units?
No, 207 McGee does not have accessible units.
Does 207 McGee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 McGee has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 McGee have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 McGee does not have units with air conditioning.
