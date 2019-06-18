708 Woodland Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kennedale ISD!! Comfortable home for a couple looking to have a house with all the necessities. The fridge is not included. Come take a look at this one before it is gone!