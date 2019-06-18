All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 708 Woodland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
708 Woodland Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:12 AM

708 Woodland Court

708 Woodland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

708 Woodland Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kennedale ISD!! Comfortable home for a couple looking to have a house with all the necessities. The fridge is not included. Come take a look at this one before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Woodland Court have any available units?
708 Woodland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 708 Woodland Court have?
Some of 708 Woodland Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Woodland Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Woodland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Woodland Court pet-friendly?
No, 708 Woodland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 708 Woodland Court offer parking?
No, 708 Woodland Court does not offer parking.
Does 708 Woodland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Woodland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Woodland Court have a pool?
No, 708 Woodland Court does not have a pool.
Does 708 Woodland Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Woodland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Woodland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Woodland Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Woodland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Woodland Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District