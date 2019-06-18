Freshly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kennedale ISD!! Comfortable home for a couple looking to have a house with all the necessities. The fridge is not included. Come take a look at this one before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Woodland Court have any available units?
708 Woodland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 708 Woodland Court have?
Some of 708 Woodland Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Woodland Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Woodland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.