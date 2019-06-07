All apartments in Kennedale
5506 Independence Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:52 PM

5506 Independence Avenue

5506 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Independence Avenue, Kennedale, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER 5 Bedroom in Arlington GATED COMMUNITY! 5th bedroom at the front functions as the perfect flex room or home office. Master suite is down stairs , oversized room plus a separate shower, dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. Gas cook top, cozy breakfast nook, tons of cabinet and counter-space! DECK in the private backyard! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus a GAMEROOM!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Independence Avenue have any available units?
5506 Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 5506 Independence Avenue have?
Some of 5506 Independence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Independence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue offer parking?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue have a pool?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Independence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Independence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

