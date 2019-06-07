5506 Independence Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER 5 Bedroom in Arlington GATED COMMUNITY! 5th bedroom at the front functions as the perfect flex room or home office. Master suite is down stairs , oversized room plus a separate shower, dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. Gas cook top, cozy breakfast nook, tons of cabinet and counter-space! DECK in the private backyard! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus a GAMEROOM!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.