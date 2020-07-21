All apartments in Kendall County
Kendall County, TX
134 WOODLAND BLVD
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

134 WOODLAND BLVD

134 Woodland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

134 Woodland Boulevard, Kendall County, TX 78006

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ideal home for lease for a family looking to be close to award winning schools and conveniences of Boerne. Master has elegant bath w/glass walk-in shower. Located in a secluded enclave close to town with easy access to San Antonio. This charming Hill Country home features an open main living area, 3 bdrooms (Upstairs can be 4th or large family room) & 3 baths. Garage has large covered room (Man Cave) w/Heat. Home sits on nearly a 1/2 acre for plenty of room for kids and their dogs to enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have any available units?
134 WOODLAND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
Is 134 WOODLAND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
134 WOODLAND BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 WOODLAND BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 WOODLAND BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 134 WOODLAND BLVD offers parking.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 WOODLAND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have a pool?
No, 134 WOODLAND BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 134 WOODLAND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 WOODLAND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 WOODLAND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 WOODLAND BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
