134 WOODLAND BLVD

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ideal home for lease for a family looking to be close to award winning schools and conveniences of Boerne. Master has elegant bath w/glass walk-in shower. Located in a secluded enclave close to town with easy access to San Antonio. This charming Hill Country home features an open main living area, 3 bdrooms (Upstairs can be 4th or large family room) & 3 baths. Garage has large covered room (Man Cave) w/Heat. Home sits on nearly a 1/2 acre for plenty of room for kids and their dogs to enjoy