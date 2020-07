Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

This rent-to-own lease option property is nestled in the heart of an exclusive community that is filled with hiking and biking trails, a fishing lake, full workout gym exercise facilities and a community water park! Although the option consideration down payment and deposit fee (equal to one month rent) is required before move-in, seller is flexible.