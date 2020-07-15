Silver Stream

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal yoga

Streamsong is the epitome of stylish, modern living that you deserve. Be the first to access the sophisticated and luxurious one, two and three bedroom flats and lofts that are available exclusively in Katy, TX. Bright, open floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, granite counters, upgraded flooring, indulgent baths and private patios/balconies. Our professionally decorated homes are complete with cool and warm hues, designer details, lavish fixtures and high-tech features. We offer convenience with our in-home washers and dryers and a refined elegance that will provide you with five-star living on a daily basis.



We are situated near hiking and biking trails; our beautiful community will sweep you off your feet. Streamsong welcomes pets and we even have a bark park for them to make friends and enjoy the great outdoors. Enjoy spending a sunny day at our resort-style swimming pool or socializing in the clubhouse with an internet caf and coffee bar, flat screen televisions and a social business lounge. Our state of the art 24-hour fitness center has whatever your choice workout might be, including yoga and spinning room. Keeping your fitness goals won't be hard with the fully equipped gym that can now be yours.