Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Silver Stream

21077 Kingsland Blvd · (281) 937-8591
Location

21077 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 6320 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 3220 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5305 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 5309 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 4207 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Stream.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
yoga
Streamsong is the epitome of stylish, modern living that you deserve. Be the first to access the sophisticated and luxurious one, two and three bedroom flats and lofts that are available exclusively in Katy, TX. Bright, open floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, granite counters, upgraded flooring, indulgent baths and private patios/balconies. Our professionally decorated homes are complete with cool and warm hues, designer details, lavish fixtures and high-tech features. We offer convenience with our in-home washers and dryers and a refined elegance that will provide you with five-star living on a daily basis.\n\nWe are situated near hiking and biking trails; our beautiful community will sweep you off your feet. Streamsong welcomes pets and we even have a bark park for them to make friends and enjoy the great outdoors. Enjoy spending a sunny day at our resort-style swimming pool or socializing in the clubhouse with an internet caf and coffee bar, flat screen televisions and a social business lounge. Our state of the art 24-hour fitness center has whatever your choice workout might be, including yoga and spinning room. Keeping your fitness goals won't be hard with the fully equipped gym that can now be yours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Proof of rabies shots required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Stream have any available units?
Silver Stream has 21 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Stream have?
Some of Silver Stream's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Stream currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Stream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Stream pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Stream is pet friendly.
Does Silver Stream offer parking?
Yes, Silver Stream offers parking.
Does Silver Stream have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Stream offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Stream have a pool?
Yes, Silver Stream has a pool.
Does Silver Stream have accessible units?
No, Silver Stream does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Stream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Stream has units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Stream have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silver Stream has units with air conditioning.
