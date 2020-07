Grand Villas at Katy.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed

Welcome to Grand Villas! Our community is comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom Katy, TX apartments. Our apartment homes are available in a variety of floor plans featuring modern upgrades to enhance your living experience. Inside our homes, you will find nine-foot ceilings boasting large bay windows allowing plenty of natural light to brighten your home. Our community is beautifully maintained and features numerous resort-style amenities including a breathtaking pool with gourmet grilling areas nearby. Our Katy, TX apartments are also pet-friendly and feature an on-site Bark Park and dog wash area for your convenience. Easily escape the rush of city life as we offer a great location near I-10, allowing residents easy access to all the dining, shopping, and entertainment options that the downtown area has to offer. Spend the day at Main Event Katy and enjoy bowling, laser tag, and good eats. Once you’re back home, relax on your private balcony with your favorite drink. Grand Villa