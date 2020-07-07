5408 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming cottage in old Katy. Completely remodeled in 2005. Home is freshly painted with beautiful hardwood floors. Lots of light. Enjoy all of the mature trees while sipping coffee on your front porch. Master has 3 closets. Huge back yard with deck and storage shed.