All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 5408 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
5408 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5408 4th Street

5408 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5408 East 4th Street, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming cottage in old Katy. Completely remodeled in 2005. Home is freshly painted with beautiful hardwood floors. Lots of light. Enjoy all of the mature trees while sipping coffee on your front porch. Master has 3 closets. Huge back yard with deck and storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 4th Street have any available units?
5408 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5408 4th Street have?
Some of 5408 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5408 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5408 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 5408 4th Street offer parking?
No, 5408 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5408 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 4th Street have a pool?
No, 5408 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5408 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 5408 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College