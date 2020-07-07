All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 2714 Elder Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
2714 Elder Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

2714 Elder Road

2714 Elder Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2714 Elder Road, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Elder Road have any available units?
2714 Elder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 2714 Elder Road currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Elder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Elder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Elder Road is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Elder Road offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Elder Road offers parking.
Does 2714 Elder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Elder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Elder Road have a pool?
Yes, 2714 Elder Road has a pool.
Does 2714 Elder Road have accessible units?
No, 2714 Elder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Elder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Elder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Elder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Elder Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Crawford at Grand Morton
23223 First Park Drive
Katy, TX 77449
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College