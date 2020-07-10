All apartments in Katy
24410 Borelli Dr

Location

24410 Borelli Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Katy Home for Lease |Lawn Mowing Included! - Property Id: 222869

List by: Camillo Properties

Call, Text, or click the contact button to schedule a tour!
832-236-5130

***No broken leases or evictions. Must clear a criminal background check. Income 3x the rent. Must be employed. Credit - no open collections***

The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222869
Property Id 222869

(RLNE5864712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

