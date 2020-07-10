24410 Borelli Dr

Amenities

Katy Home for Lease |Lawn Mowing Included!



***No broken leases or evictions. Must clear a criminal background check. Income 3x the rent. Must be employed. Credit - no open collections***



The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

