Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:11 PM

2210 Georgetown St

2210 Georgetown Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Georgetown Street, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great opportunity to live in the Old Towne Katy area! Come visit this gorgeous 1story 3bed / 2bath home with a relaxing 18 x 10 ft backyard patio. Awesome open kitchen layout makes entertaining guests easy. Split bedroom design is perfect for families. Lots of fruit trees! Beautiful fireplace in the large living room. New dishwasher and stove range in 2018. New laminate and carpet flooring in 2019. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living spaces. Close walking distance to the magificent Mary Jo Peckham Park. Includes 12 x 10 ft shed in backyard. Close to old towne Katy, Typhoon Texas, Katy Mills Mall, and many great restaurants. Easy freeway access. House DID NOT FLOOD per sellers. Fridge stays with the house. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Georgetown St have any available units?
2210 Georgetown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 2210 Georgetown St have?
Some of 2210 Georgetown St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Georgetown St currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Georgetown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Georgetown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Georgetown St is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Georgetown St offer parking?
No, 2210 Georgetown St does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Georgetown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Georgetown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Georgetown St have a pool?
No, 2210 Georgetown St does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Georgetown St have accessible units?
No, 2210 Georgetown St does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Georgetown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Georgetown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Georgetown St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Georgetown St does not have units with air conditioning.

