2210 Georgetown St

This is a great opportunity to live in the Old Towne Katy area! Come visit this gorgeous 1story 3bed / 2bath home with a relaxing 18 x 10 ft backyard patio. Awesome open kitchen layout makes entertaining guests easy. Split bedroom design is perfect for families. Lots of fruit trees! Beautiful fireplace in the large living room. New dishwasher and stove range in 2018. New laminate and carpet flooring in 2019. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living spaces. Close walking distance to the magificent Mary Jo Peckham Park. Includes 12 x 10 ft shed in backyard. Close to old towne Katy, Typhoon Texas, Katy Mills Mall, and many great restaurants. Easy freeway access. House DID NOT FLOOD per sellers. Fridge stays with the house. A must see!