1821 Airline Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:20 PM

1821 Airline Drive

1821 Airline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Airline Drive, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Deep in the heart of Old Town Katy, zoned to the highly acclaimed Katy High School, this super cute 1 story home is move in ready. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, this is an open floorplan with nice updates that you as a tenant are sure to appreciate. Large backyard with covered back patio. Located close to Mary Jo Peckham Park where you can enjoy the trails, pool, and more. Shopping, restaurants, parks, playground, dog park, library, Katy Police Station, basketball and more are closeby. Easy access to I-10 and Grand Parkway. Schedule your showing today. Home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

