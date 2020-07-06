1821 Airline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool garage

Deep in the heart of Old Town Katy, zoned to the highly acclaimed Katy High School, this super cute 1 story home is move in ready. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, this is an open floorplan with nice updates that you as a tenant are sure to appreciate. Large backyard with covered back patio. Located close to Mary Jo Peckham Park where you can enjoy the trails, pool, and more. Shopping, restaurants, parks, playground, dog park, library, Katy Police Station, basketball and more are closeby. Easy access to I-10 and Grand Parkway. Schedule your showing today. Home is move in ready.