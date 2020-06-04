All apartments in Justin
408 Silver Mine Drive

408 Silver Mine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 Silver Mine Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful updated-upgraded 5BD home in private & peaceful subdivision! 2019 handsome tile flooring, kitchen appliances (includes double ovens & 3 rack dishwasher), kitchen granite countertops, backsplash, painted interior 2019 throughout. Down- formal dining w french doors that can be used as study-office, open layout w galley kitchen & nook overlooking family room w wood burning fireplace, sitting bar from family room to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & bath w walk-in closet. Separate utility room. Up- 2BDs on each side of the house (4 total), walk-in closets & storage space, & a full bathroom. Charming backyard w pergola. Community pool & park w fishing lake 1 block away. Near freeway, shopping, restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have any available units?
408 Silver Mine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 408 Silver Mine Drive have?
Some of 408 Silver Mine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Silver Mine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Silver Mine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Silver Mine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 Silver Mine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Silver Mine Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Silver Mine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 408 Silver Mine Drive has a pool.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Silver Mine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Silver Mine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Silver Mine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Silver Mine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

