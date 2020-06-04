408 Silver Mine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful updated-upgraded 5BD home in private & peaceful subdivision! 2019 handsome tile flooring, kitchen appliances (includes double ovens & 3 rack dishwasher), kitchen granite countertops, backsplash, painted interior 2019 throughout. Down- formal dining w french doors that can be used as study-office, open layout w galley kitchen & nook overlooking family room w wood burning fireplace, sitting bar from family room to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom & bath w walk-in closet. Separate utility room. Up- 2BDs on each side of the house (4 total), walk-in closets & storage space, & a full bathroom. Charming backyard w pergola. Community pool & park w fishing lake 1 block away. Near freeway, shopping, restaurants