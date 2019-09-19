All apartments in Joshua
407 Dakota Drive

407 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

407 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

Comfy, Cozy describes this lovely 3 bedroom home in Joshua's Village Creek! Light, bright and open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Ceramic tile & wood flooring. Spacious living room with fireplace catches your eye upon entry and opens to nice kitchen with built-in microwave, granite counters, stainless steel sink, smooth top stove & ample cabinet space. Master bath features a big walk-in closet. Large, treed backyard with covered patio offers plenty of room for play. Joshua ISD. Easy access to restaurants & shopping. Owner will consider a 6 month, One Year or 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Dakota Drive have any available units?
407 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 407 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 407 Dakota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 407 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 407 Dakota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 Dakota Drive offers parking.
Does 407 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Dakota Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Dakota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
