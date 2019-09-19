407 Dakota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Comfy, Cozy describes this lovely 3 bedroom home in Joshua's Village Creek! Light, bright and open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Ceramic tile & wood flooring. Spacious living room with fireplace catches your eye upon entry and opens to nice kitchen with built-in microwave, granite counters, stainless steel sink, smooth top stove & ample cabinet space. Master bath features a big walk-in closet. Large, treed backyard with covered patio offers plenty of room for play. Joshua ISD. Easy access to restaurants & shopping. Owner will consider a 6 month, One Year or 18 month lease.