8324 C.R. 1006 Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:47 AM

8324 C.R. 1006 Road

8324 County Road 1006 · (682) 429-7985
Location

8324 County Road 1006, Johnson County, TX 76044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2386 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, spacious home 2 miles east of Godley. Very large master suite with beautifully appointed master bath. 9 x 10 master closet with hidden safe room. Formal dining and breakfast area with bay window, huge family room with
custom fireplace with gas stove insert, custom cabinetry and high ceilings, half bath with ample cabinets has separate entry to garage, good sized secondary bedroom and closets. Kitchen is filled with custom cabinets and plenty of counter space, over sized two car garage with opener. Pipe fence surrounds the property. House is wired for high speed internet service. Security gate access to property. Beautiful covered back porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have any available units?
8324 C.R. 1006 Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have?
Some of 8324 C.R. 1006 Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 C.R. 1006 Road currently offering any rent specials?
8324 C.R. 1006 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 C.R. 1006 Road pet-friendly?
No, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson County.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road offer parking?
Yes, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road offers parking.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have a pool?
No, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road does not have a pool.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have accessible units?
No, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8324 C.R. 1006 Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8324 C.R. 1006 Road does not have units with air conditioning.
