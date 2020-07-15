8324 C.R. 1006 Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful, spacious home 2 miles east of Godley. Very large master suite with beautifully appointed master bath. 9 x 10 master closet with hidden safe room. Formal dining and breakfast area with bay window, huge family room with

custom fireplace with gas stove insert, custom cabinetry and high ceilings, half bath with ample cabinets has separate entry to garage, good sized secondary bedroom and closets. Kitchen is filled with custom cabinets and plenty of counter space, over sized two car garage with opener. Pipe fence surrounds the property. House is wired for high speed internet service. Security gate access to property. Beautiful covered back porch.