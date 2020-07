Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming country style update home on almost an acre. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet and counter space.Large living with a wood burning fireplace.Master is spacious and master bathroom is totally updated with double sinks ,large tiled shower and a garden tub and walk in closets.Yard is fenced, covered patios, storage building with power and greenhouse with storage. Beautiful trees and a circle drive and extra parking on the side.