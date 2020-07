Amenities

Peaceful, country living located in a cul-de-sac this fully renovated lease is move-in ready! Featuring 3 beds 2 baths with a spacious sitting area to enjoy the warm fireplace. The cooks kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open cabinets. Updated with all the latest trends this lease won't last long. A yard perfect for entertaining and located near Alvarado Lake. Call today to schedule a showing.