Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

518 E Cypress St

518 East Cypress Street · (254) 275-8095
Location

518 East Cypress Street, Johnson City, TX 78636

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #9, Bedroom A · Avail. now

$395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Private Bedroom, 1 Shared Bathroom and Common Areas Apartment in Lott. Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood that is convenient to all major shopping. Fresh paint throughout. Central heat and A/C. Plenty parking and laundry facility onsite. Rent $395/month. Deposit $200. Tenants pay for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash and Lawn maintenance. Note: Must pass criminal, credit and background check. No evictions. No smoking allowed. A six-month lease option is also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E Cypress St have any available units?
518 E Cypress St has a unit available for $395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 518 E Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
518 E Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E Cypress St pet-friendly?
No, 518 E Cypress St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 518 E Cypress St offer parking?
Yes, 518 E Cypress St offers parking.
Does 518 E Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 E Cypress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E Cypress St have a pool?
No, 518 E Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 518 E Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 518 E Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 E Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 E Cypress St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 E Cypress St has units with air conditioning.
