518 E Cypress St

1 Private Bedroom, 1 Shared Bathroom and Common Areas Apartment in Lott. Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood that is convenient to all major shopping. Fresh paint throughout. Central heat and A/C. Plenty parking and laundry facility onsite. Rent $395/month. Deposit $200. Tenants pay for electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer, trash and Lawn maintenance. Note: Must pass criminal, credit and background check. No evictions. No smoking allowed. A six-month lease option is also available.