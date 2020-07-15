Apartment List
/
TX
/
jarrell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Jarrell, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Everett CT
104 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, wood-like tile throughout - NO CARPET. Please call our office for more information!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Everett CT
100 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes includingcrown molding, granite countertops, wood-like tile throughout - NO CARPET. Please call our office for more information!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Everett CT
105 Everett Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
Beautiful new build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. Ready for move-in now! Wood-like tile throughout, no carpet! Please call our office for more information!

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Bailey Kay CT
104 Bailey Kay Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
Beautiful build by Bellview Signature Homes. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. See attached floor plan. Ready for move-in now! Please call our office for more information!

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Bailey Kay CT
101 Bailey Kay Ct, Jarrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1527 sqft
Beautiful duplex by Bellview Signature Homes. Very well maintained and clean. High end finishes including crown molding, granite countertops, and more. Please call our office for more information!
Results within 5 miles of Jarrell

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Creek
30611 Saint Andrews DR
30611 Saint Andrew's Drive, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
This is the one you have been waiting for. Beautiful 3/2 + office/flex space, custom built one story home with granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, dark cabinets, large covered patio, no rear neighbors.
Results within 10 miles of Jarrell
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,839
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Parkview Estates
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1154 sqft
Parkview Place offers fantastic amenities that include on on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1882 sqft
A community of single-family detached rental homes, these units come with amenities like private front and back yards, two-car garages, beautiful quartz countertops and designer flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
20 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Georgetown
810 Rock St # 201
810 Rock Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Luxury Condo Steps from Downtown Square - Steps away from Charming Downtown Georgetown, This luxurious 1 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath condo has everything you're looking for. 3 Balconies. Large Cooks Kitchen has tons of cabinets, and a GAS cooktop. Pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
576 sqft
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
128 River Road
128 River Road, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Spacious home has three large bedrooms, game room, formal dining, flex space, wet bar/butlers pantry, enclosed porch and more! Expansive kitchen has ample cooking space and storage areas.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Village
506 Bluehaw Dr
506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2491 sqft
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Georgetown Crossing
1451 Newbury Street
1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
334 Rose Lane
334 Rose Lane, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 334 Rose Lane in Bell County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Prato PL
320 Prato Pl, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1843 sqft
Brand spanking new! Great neighborhood, great home, great view! 3 bed+office, 2 bath, culdesac, fresh and clean, never lived in! Sit on your back patio and enjoy the view. Ready for immediate move-in. Come be a part of Ranch Sienna!

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6613 Kildare
6613 Kildare Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1798 sqft
New Home just completed last week. Be the 1st resident to occupy this single story gem. Smart hometechnology. Extremely energy efficient. Granite counters & bright open kitchen. New stainless refrigerator included along with new washer & new dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Water Valley DR
117 Water Valley Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2128 sqft
Available June 26th move-in. Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance.Spacious two living and two dining areas! Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counters plus an Island! A fireplace.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Birkshire DR
224 Birkshire Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2348 sqft
2019 Spacious 1-story Energy Efficient & Modern Home with upgraded features. Tall ceilings. Open living/kitchen. Tankless hot water! Backyard Dog Run! Easy access to I35, close to Round Rock Outlets, H-E-B, Restaurants and schools.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1141 Highknoll LN
1141 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2184 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE! SEE VIRTUAL TOUR LINK FOR 3D WALKTHROUGH! This like-new, rare townhome in the Brownstone development of booming Wolf Ranch has all of the bells & whistles: wood floors, wrought iron railing, stainless appliances, & designer finishes!

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park East
2702 Perkins Pl.
2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Jarrell, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jarrell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jarrell Apartments with Balconies
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TX
Brushy Creek, TXManor, TXElgin, TXHornsby Bend, TXBarton Creek, TXBurnet, TXBastrop, TXHewitt, TXRobinson, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College