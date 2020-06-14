Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hutto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
10 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1835 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.

1 Unit Available
1403 Pearsall Lane
1403 Pearsall Lane, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll.
Results within 1 mile of Hutto

Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2204 sqft
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.

Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hutto
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.

Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Fort Thomas Place
632 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room.

1 Unit Available
20128 Ploughshores LN
20128 Plough Shores Lane, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2491 sqft
Lovely home with tons of features including quartz counters, stunning tray ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding, and a secondary bedroom that is en suite! Beautiful subway tile kitchen back splash, 2" blinds, wrought iron stair balusters and so

Meadows at Chandler Creek
1 Unit Available
2205 Bluebonnet DR
2205 Bluebonnet Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2513 sqft
Two-story with all bedrooms 2nd floor with wood floors, Spacious master bedroom 2nd floor with a bonus room. Formal Dining and Living room for all family gatherings. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with large covered back patio.

Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
1010 Jennifer LN
1010 Jennifer Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1635 sqft
Ready for immediate move-in! Remodeled. Nothing else like it on the market! Renovated ONE-STORY home to include: updated kitchen, updated baths, lighting, ceiling fans. NO CARPET anywhere.

1 Unit Available
20820 Sand Lark LN
20820 Sand Lark Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
This beautiful home could be yours! Enter to wood style flooring to a gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has a huge island, with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The living room is very spacious.

Springbrook
1 Unit Available
313 Betterman Drive
313 Betterman Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1670 sqft
Ideally located with excellent access to both Toll Roads 45 and 130, this home is well-equipped with top-line appliances such as the fridge, stove range, coffee maker, toaster and blender and everything you need is provided.

Highland Park
1 Unit Available
18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard
18900 Huntingtower Castle Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2450 sqft
An indoor environment includes central cooling, forced air heating, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, fireplace, lawn, patio, pool, security system, dishwasher, and microwave. The property is fitted with a garage of about 380 sqft.

1 Unit Available
3319 Lauren Nicole LN
3319 Lauren Nicole Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house with open living, dining, and kitchen. Master bedroom is down as well as one of the secondary bedrooms with a full bath right next to it, makes a great guest room or office.
Results within 10 miles of Hutto
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
13 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
28 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
City Guide for Hutto, TX

"STOP TRAINS, HIPPO LOOSE IN HUTTO" - Telegraph sent when a hippo got away from its circus troupe.

Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hutto, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hutto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

