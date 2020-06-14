103 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 50
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 47
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 6
"STOP TRAINS, HIPPO LOOSE IN HUTTO" - Telegraph sent when a hippo got away from its circus troupe.
Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hutto renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.