Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Brand New Home Ready For Move In Just In Time For The Holidays! Spacious One Story, Huge Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances Open to Living & Dining Areas. Minutes From Toll Ways For A Quick Commute If Needed. Close To Shopping, HEB Plus, Stone Hill Center, Schools & Community Lake Park. Fridge can be install if needed.