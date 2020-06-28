311 Gainer Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious kitchen with center island. Wood flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms & tile in the wet areas. This home offers a beautiful front & backyard with a few shaded trees that's wonderful for entertaining. This home is a must see! It's close to shopping and has quick access to the toll.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.