Home
/
Hutto, TX
/
228 Rinehardt Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

228 Rinehardt Street

228 Rinehardt Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 Rinehardt Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
This is a great home in the up and coming community of Hutto, TX. There is a great variety of schools located very close by. Easy access to Highway 79 and Toll 130 for the commute to work and recreational destinations. The house itself is great! The open floor plan is perfect for hosting social gatherings or just having a quiet night at home. The carpeted rooms and vinyl floors in the common areas are so cozy! Plus it has a great backyard for the pups and it's in a great neighborhood.
Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Rinehardt Street have any available units?
228 Rinehardt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 228 Rinehardt Street have?
Some of 228 Rinehardt Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Rinehardt Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Rinehardt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Rinehardt Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 Rinehardt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street offer parking?
No, 228 Rinehardt Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Rinehardt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street have a pool?
No, 228 Rinehardt Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Rinehardt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Rinehardt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Rinehardt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Rinehardt Street has units with air conditioning.
