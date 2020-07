Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Fall in love with this great home!! Easy access to 130, brand new HEB, and all Pflugerville & Hutto have to offer. Private Master suite with well appointed, updated bathroom and walk in closet. Large, private backyard backing to beautiful fields. 3rd bedroom/Flex room right off family room. Lots of storage in garage. Layout of home leaves no wasted space and flows nicely.



