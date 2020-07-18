Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

201 Hendelson Lane Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous, energy efficient 3/2/2 one story home! - Gorgeous, energy efficient 3/2/2 one story home, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and open to living & dining areas, Mother-in-law floorplan, Large master bath with sep. walk in shower & garden tub, Covered patio. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



