Hutto, TX
128 Almquist ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

128 Almquist ST

128 Almquist Street · (970) 627-7392
Location

128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan. The front door opens to a flex room - perfect as a formal dining, secondary living, office, or play space followed by the kitchen, breakfast area, and living space with a cozy corner fireplace. Enjoy the spacious backyard with covered patio & privacy fence. Wonderful community amenities in Huttoparke include a pool and a walking trail. Great location just 7mi from Dell Diamond, Old Settlers Park & Kalahari Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Almquist ST have any available units?
128 Almquist ST has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 128 Almquist ST currently offering any rent specials?
128 Almquist ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Almquist ST pet-friendly?
No, 128 Almquist ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 128 Almquist ST offer parking?
No, 128 Almquist ST does not offer parking.
Does 128 Almquist ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Almquist ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Almquist ST have a pool?
Yes, 128 Almquist ST has a pool.
Does 128 Almquist ST have accessible units?
No, 128 Almquist ST does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Almquist ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Almquist ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Almquist ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Almquist ST does not have units with air conditioning.
