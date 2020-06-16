128 Almquist ST

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan. The front door opens to a flex room - perfect as a formal dining, secondary living, office, or play space followed by the kitchen, breakfast area, and living space with a cozy corner fireplace. Enjoy the spacious backyard with covered patio & privacy fence. Wonderful community amenities in Huttoparke include a pool and a walking trail. Great location just 7mi from Dell Diamond, Old Settlers Park & Kalahari Resort.