114 Cranbrook Lane

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Hutto Home - Brand new! D.R. Horton Family Home! Conveniently located in Hutto. Upgrades throughout to include all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout. Spacious covered front patio. Formal dining room or study. Large open living/breakfast area floor plan. Great for families and entertaining.
Vinyl Plank & Carpeting Throughout ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Near 1660 & 79 In Hutto
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
No dogs over 50 lbs. considered
Pet Fee $350.00 (non-refundable)
Additional Pet Fee $100.00
Maximum limit of 2 pets
(RLNE5433666)