Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Cassandra Drive

102 Cassandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Cassandra Drive, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath mother-in-law layout. Great home for entertaining or just relaxing with family. Tile throughout with tons of custom lighting. High ceilings, nice paint and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Beautiful finishes in bathroom and kitchen. Close to major roads, tollways, shopping, schools and Austin commute.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cassandra Drive have any available units?
102 Cassandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 102 Cassandra Drive have?
Some of 102 Cassandra Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Cassandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cassandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cassandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Cassandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive offer parking?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cassandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Cassandra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
