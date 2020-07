Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful and well maintained 3B/2B property on a corner lot available December 1st! Open concept floor plan with lots of space to entertain. Spacious rooms and lots of natural light throughout. Covered backyard patio creates another space for you to enjoy the backyard, complete with young fruit trees and a newly installed cedar fence. 5 minutes to SH-130 Toll and HEB, 20 minutes to Round Rock, 35 minutes to Downtown Austin!