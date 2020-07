Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT YOU CAN CALL HOME? EASY HWY ACCESS. RECENTLY UPGRADED, OPEN KITCHEN, NEW STOVE, NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND FRESH PAINT. THIS PROPERTY HAS SPLIT BEDROOMS, AND STAND UP SHOWER IN HALL BATH. NEED I SAY MORE? COME VIEW IT TODAY.