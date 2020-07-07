All apartments in Hurst
821 W Harwood Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 W Harwood Road

821 West Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

821 West Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Awesome condo ready for move-in! Beautiful flooring, updated stainless steel appliances, carpet and fixtures. Brand new stackable washer & dryer units are provided! Freshly painted! Very clean! Great floorplan, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, cozy balcony! Master bedroom has two closets! One car garage with garage door opener, AND one assigned parking space under covered carport. Easy access to swimming pool and clubhouse. This condo is conveniently located close to Tarrant County College, Hospital, shops and highways. No pets allowed. Application fee $50 per adult applicant.Credit scores above 580, absolutely NO broken leases or evictions!
Hurry! It will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W Harwood Road have any available units?
821 W Harwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 W Harwood Road have?
Some of 821 W Harwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W Harwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
821 W Harwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W Harwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 821 W Harwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 821 W Harwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 821 W Harwood Road offers parking.
Does 821 W Harwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 W Harwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W Harwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 821 W Harwood Road has a pool.
Does 821 W Harwood Road have accessible units?
No, 821 W Harwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W Harwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 W Harwood Road has units with dishwashers.

