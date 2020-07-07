All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
801 Treadwell Ct Apt B
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

801 Treadwell Ct Apt B

801 Treadwell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 Treadwell Ct, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated 2-2.5 Fourplex in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious living area has a classic brick woodburning fireplace & lovely built-ins for maximum storage. Nice sized dining area, great kitchen has a peek-a-boo window that overlooks the family room & has a nice amount of storage. Large master suite has a fabulous balcony, his & hers closets & private bath with walk-in shower. Second bath has extra vanity space & full shower-tub. Cute half bath on first floor has built-ins. Both bedrooms and two full baths on second floor. Light & bright throughout with a two car covered carport. Great location near Bell Helicopter, shopping & restaurants! 1 small dog considered. NO CATS. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have any available units?
801 Treadwell Ct Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have?
Some of 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
801 Treadwell Ct Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B offers parking.
Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have a pool?
No, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have accessible units?
No, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Ct Apt B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District