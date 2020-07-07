801 Treadwell Ct Apt B

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated 2-2.5 Fourplex in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious living area has a classic brick woodburning fireplace & lovely built-ins for maximum storage. Nice sized dining area, great kitchen has a peek-a-boo window that overlooks the family room & has a nice amount of storage. Large master suite has a fabulous balcony, his & hers closets & private bath with walk-in shower. Second bath has extra vanity space & full shower-tub. Cute half bath on first floor has built-ins. Both bedrooms and two full baths on second floor. Light & bright throughout with a two car covered carport. Great location near Bell Helicopter, shopping & restaurants! 1 small dog considered. NO CATS. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.