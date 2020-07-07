All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 801 Treadwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
801 Treadwell Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

801 Treadwell Court

801 Treadwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 Treadwell Court, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great 2-2.5 Fourplex in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious living area has a classic brick woodburning fireplace & lovely built-ins for maximum storage. Nice sized dining area, great kitchen has a peek-a-boo window that overlooks the family room & has bright cabinetry. Large master suite has a fabulous balcony, his & hers closets & private bath with walk-in shower. Second bath has extra vanity space & full shower-tub. Cute half bath on first floor has built-ins. Both bedrooms, baths & utility on second floor. Two car covered carport. Great location near Bell Helicopter! 1 small dog under 30 lbs considered. NO CATS. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Treadwell Court have any available units?
801 Treadwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Treadwell Court have?
Some of 801 Treadwell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Treadwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
801 Treadwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Treadwell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Court is pet friendly.
Does 801 Treadwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Court offers parking.
Does 801 Treadwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Treadwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Treadwell Court have a pool?
No, 801 Treadwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 801 Treadwell Court have accessible units?
No, 801 Treadwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Treadwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Treadwell Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District