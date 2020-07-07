801 Treadwell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Great 2-2.5 Fourplex in Hurst, HEB ISD! Spacious living area has a classic brick woodburning fireplace & lovely built-ins for maximum storage. Nice sized dining area, great kitchen has a peek-a-boo window that overlooks the family room & has bright cabinetry. Large master suite has a fabulous balcony, his & hers closets & private bath with walk-in shower. Second bath has extra vanity space & full shower-tub. Cute half bath on first floor has built-ins. Both bedrooms, baths & utility on second floor. Two car covered carport. Great location near Bell Helicopter! 1 small dog under 30 lbs considered. NO CATS. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.