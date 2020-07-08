760 E Pecan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute little four-plex in Hurst off of Pipeline and Brown trail. New inside paint with new living room flooring. Property does have tile in kitchen, dining, hallways and bath areas. Small fenced in back area with storage. 1 cat allowed only. HEB ISD.

Front yard lawn care included. Close to Bellaire elementary school. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets possible with owner approval.