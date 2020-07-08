All apartments in Hurst
722 Billie Ruth Ln

Location

722 Billie Ruth Ln, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, half duplex in Hurst. Carport and large driveway for ample parking, spacious living area, storage, small fenced back yard, Less than a mile from Northeast mall, $1250 per month. One year lease required. We check previous landlords, employment, criminal history, and credit. Security deposit of $1250 required. (443) 219-7125 or email to Grandtierinvestments@gmail.com. Small pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit of $500 and monthly pet rent of $30. Neighborhood is quiet. (443) 219-7125 or email to Grandtierinvestments@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have any available units?
722 Billie Ruth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have?
Some of 722 Billie Ruth Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Billie Ruth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
722 Billie Ruth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Billie Ruth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Billie Ruth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 722 Billie Ruth Ln offers parking.
Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Billie Ruth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have a pool?
No, 722 Billie Ruth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have accessible units?
No, 722 Billie Ruth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Billie Ruth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Billie Ruth Ln has units with dishwashers.

