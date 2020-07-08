722 Billie Ruth Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, half duplex in Hurst. Carport and large driveway for ample parking, spacious living area, storage, small fenced back yard, Less than a mile from Northeast mall, $1250 per month. One year lease required. We check previous landlords, employment, criminal history, and credit. Security deposit of $1250 required. (443) 219-7125 or email to Grandtierinvestments@gmail.com. Small pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit of $500 and monthly pet rent of $30. Neighborhood is quiet. (443) 219-7125 or email to Grandtierinvestments@gmail.com.