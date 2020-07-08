713 Paul Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool table

Spacious 5 bedroom home in North Hurst. The kitchen is beautifully updated w granite, detailed tile work, great work areas, breakfast bar, lots of natural light & nice size eating area. It is adjacent the huge living-dining rooms with a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The master is downstairs, nice bath & walk-in closet with built-ins. The game room has room for the pool table & plenty of addl. room for games, TV, Fireplace & a wet bar. The 4 bedrooms are split, two share a Jack & Jill bath. Addl: RV-Boat Storage, sought after Birdville schools, both AC units 2016, Shake Metal roof-'12, solar screens, room for freezer in Utility, mature trees & a nice, quite neighborhood.