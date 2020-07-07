All apartments in Hurst
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:33 AM

708 Woodcrest Dr

708 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Woodcrest Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home conveniently located near 183 and 820 in Hurst. This spacious home features first floor bedrooms, hand-scraped hardwood flooring, and a huge bonus room upstairs. The 400 sq ft bonus room features five (5) storage closets (including a walk-in) and can be used as a fourth bedroom! Updated open-concept kitchen features new cabinets, Corian countertops, stainless appliances, and a large pantry. All bathrooms feature Corian countertops and large built-in cabinets. Bedrooms feature spacious closets and ceiling fans. The large fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Stainless refrigerator is included with the lease.

Tenant is required to carry $100,000 liability insurance policy. One-time $200 charge for two third-party property reports at move-in and move-out. Tenant subscription required for HVAC filters delivered to home on a monthly basis with FilterEasy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Woodcrest Dr have any available units?
708 Woodcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Woodcrest Dr have?
Some of 708 Woodcrest Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Woodcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Woodcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Woodcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 708 Woodcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 708 Woodcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Woodcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 Woodcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Woodcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Woodcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

