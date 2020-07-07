708 Woodcrest Dr

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home conveniently located near 183 and 820 in Hurst. This spacious home features first floor bedrooms, hand-scraped hardwood flooring, and a huge bonus room upstairs. The 400 sq ft bonus room features five (5) storage closets (including a walk-in) and can be used as a fourth bedroom! Updated open-concept kitchen features new cabinets, Corian countertops, stainless appliances, and a large pantry. All bathrooms feature Corian countertops and large built-in cabinets. Bedrooms feature spacious closets and ceiling fans. The large fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining! Stainless refrigerator is included with the lease.



Tenant is required to carry $100,000 liability insurance policy. One-time $200 charge for two third-party property reports at move-in and move-out. Tenant subscription required for HVAC filters delivered to home on a monthly basis with FilterEasy.