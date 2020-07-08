All apartments in Hurst
708 Hurstview Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Hurstview Dr

708 Hurstview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Hurstview Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This clean and nice brick home in Hurst with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. There is a nice living room with a large view-through fireplace to the dining room. The kitchen has a great window to the backyard, and there is room for a stackable washer and dryer. There is a fenced backyard with plenty of room, and an extra side yard for gardening. The garage has a workbench and built-in cabinets for storage. You will enjoy lots of shopping and restaurants around NE Mall within a 5-minute drive, and it's 15 minutes from DFW Airport. Application Fee is $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs under 40lbs ok. No aggressive breeds and no cats. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for one additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

