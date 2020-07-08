708 Hurstview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This clean and nice brick home in Hurst with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. There is a nice living room with a large view-through fireplace to the dining room. The kitchen has a great window to the backyard, and there is room for a stackable washer and dryer. There is a fenced backyard with plenty of room, and an extra side yard for gardening. The garage has a workbench and built-in cabinets for storage. You will enjoy lots of shopping and restaurants around NE Mall within a 5-minute drive, and it's 15 minutes from DFW Airport. Application Fee is $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs under 40lbs ok. No aggressive breeds and no cats. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for one additional.