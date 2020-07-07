642 Brown Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Tiled floors throughout-great for those with allergies! Large family room opens to the dining area with decorative lighting and spacious kitchen with built-in microwave and ample storage. Large 16x13 master suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a private bath with an extended vanity. Nice secondary bedrooms, neutral colors, 7x7 utility room, ceiling fans, covered porch, side drive and more, centrally located to 820, 121 and 183 near restaurants and shopping. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.