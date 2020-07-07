All apartments in Hurst
642 Brown Trail
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:08 PM

642 Brown Trail

642 Brown Trail · No Longer Available
Location

642 Brown Trail, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Tiled floors throughout-great for those with allergies! Large family room opens to the dining area with decorative lighting and spacious kitchen with built-in microwave and ample storage. Large 16x13 master suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a private bath with an extended vanity. Nice secondary bedrooms, neutral colors, 7x7 utility room, ceiling fans, covered porch, side drive and more, centrally located to 820, 121 and 183 near restaurants and shopping. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Brown Trail have any available units?
642 Brown Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Brown Trail have?
Some of 642 Brown Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Brown Trail currently offering any rent specials?
642 Brown Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Brown Trail pet-friendly?
No, 642 Brown Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 642 Brown Trail offer parking?
Yes, 642 Brown Trail offers parking.
Does 642 Brown Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Brown Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Brown Trail have a pool?
No, 642 Brown Trail does not have a pool.
Does 642 Brown Trail have accessible units?
No, 642 Brown Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Brown Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Brown Trail has units with dishwashers.

