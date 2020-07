Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Tiled floors throughout-great for those with allergies! Large family room, dining area with decorative lighting, nice open kitchen with built-in microwave, refrigerator & plenty of storage. Spacious 16x13 master suite has walk-in closet with private bath. Extra built-ins in both baths, 7x7 utility room, neutral colors - well maintained. Centrally located to 820, 121 & 183 with lots of restaurants, shopping & more!