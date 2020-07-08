All apartments in Hurst
624 Springhill Court
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

624 Springhill Court

624 Springhill Court · No Longer Available
Location

624 Springhill Court, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home is FRESHLY RENOVATED. Wonderful open floor plan with new tile throughout. Island kitchen has granite counters. Master bath has a luxury feel with freestanding tub, dual sinks and an over sized shower. Flexible layout with two bedrooms on one side of the house, and two on the other, allowing everyone their space. Updated windows make this home energy efficient. BEAUTIFUL heated and cooled sun-room looking over gorgeous backyard with luscious landscaping, raised beds, fire pit, and a gardening shed. And you can relax and enjoy as lawn care is included! Security camera system included! Spacious home with an amazing yard. Easy distance to W. A. Porter Elementary and Mayfair Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Springhill Court have any available units?
624 Springhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Springhill Court have?
Some of 624 Springhill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Springhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
624 Springhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Springhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 624 Springhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 624 Springhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 624 Springhill Court offers parking.
Does 624 Springhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Springhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Springhill Court have a pool?
No, 624 Springhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 624 Springhill Court have accessible units?
No, 624 Springhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Springhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Springhill Court has units with dishwashers.

