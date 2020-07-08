624 Springhill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful single story home is FRESHLY RENOVATED. Wonderful open floor plan with new tile throughout. Island kitchen has granite counters. Master bath has a luxury feel with freestanding tub, dual sinks and an over sized shower. Flexible layout with two bedrooms on one side of the house, and two on the other, allowing everyone their space. Updated windows make this home energy efficient. BEAUTIFUL heated and cooled sun-room looking over gorgeous backyard with luscious landscaping, raised beds, fire pit, and a gardening shed. And you can relax and enjoy as lawn care is included! Security camera system included! Spacious home with an amazing yard. Easy distance to W. A. Porter Elementary and Mayfair Village!