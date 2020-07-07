612 Hillview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Established neighborhood, mature trees, pretty laminate flooring & more! This home features two spacious living areas, a classic brick fireplace, large dining area & an open kitchen with stainless double ovens & loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Nice sized bedrooms, additional built-ins & master with private bath. Second bath has an extended counter & dressing area, charming pedestal sink & an oversized walk-in shower with decorative tile. Large backyard has an expansive covered patio, sprinkler system & storage shed. Great location centrally located to highways, parks, restaurants & shopping! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.