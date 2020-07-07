All apartments in Hurst
612 Hillview Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:44 PM

612 Hillview Drive

612 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Hillview Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Established neighborhood, mature trees, pretty laminate flooring & more! This home features two spacious living areas, a classic brick fireplace, large dining area & an open kitchen with stainless double ovens & loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Nice sized bedrooms, additional built-ins & master with private bath. Second bath has an extended counter & dressing area, charming pedestal sink & an oversized walk-in shower with decorative tile. Large backyard has an expansive covered patio, sprinkler system & storage shed. Great location centrally located to highways, parks, restaurants & shopping! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Hillview Drive have any available units?
612 Hillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 612 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 612 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Hillview Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Hillview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Hillview Drive has units with dishwashers.

