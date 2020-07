Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in the middle of midcities !!!! This home offers character, peaceful, and convenience.

Laminate floor in the living room and carpets in Bedrooms. Close to 121 and 820, shops, restaurants, and all the things you need. Refrigerator and washer and dryer provided. Large front and backyard with matured trees. Excellent School District!!!!