All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 528 E Redbud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
528 E Redbud Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

528 E Redbud Drive

528 East Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

528 East Redbud Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just lovely. Well-maintained. 3-2-2, updated with many upgrades. Quiet neighborhood, pretty green belt view & jogging
bike trl. outside the back door. 20x25 concrete rear patio bordered by trees faces east for enjoying shady afternoons. APP FEES TO SHIELD LEASING. SHIELD WRITES LEASE. MUST HAVE JOB & GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. NOT STRICT ON CREDIT REPORT. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND can be INVESTGATED. SERVICE DOG MUST HAVE VERIFICATION FROM DOCTOR. SCHOOLS MUST BE VERIFIED BY TENANT for correctness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E Redbud Drive have any available units?
528 E Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 E Redbud Drive have?
Some of 528 E Redbud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 E Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 E Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 E Redbud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 528 E Redbud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 E Redbud Drive offers parking.
Does 528 E Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 E Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 528 E Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 E Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 E Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 E Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District