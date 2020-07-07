528 E Redbud Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just lovely. Well-maintained. 3-2-2, updated with many upgrades. Quiet neighborhood, pretty green belt view & jogging

bike trl. outside the back door. 20x25 concrete rear patio bordered by trees faces east for enjoying shady afternoons. APP FEES TO SHIELD LEASING. SHIELD WRITES LEASE. MUST HAVE JOB & GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. NOT STRICT ON CREDIT REPORT. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND can be INVESTGATED. SERVICE DOG MUST HAVE VERIFICATION FROM DOCTOR. SCHOOLS MUST BE VERIFIED BY TENANT for correctness.