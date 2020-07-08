All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 522 Billie Ruth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
522 Billie Ruth Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 Billie Ruth Lane

522 Billie Ruth Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

522 Billie Ruth Ln, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Very recently (2018) rebuilt & remodeled 3bed, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home located across elementary school in a great neighborhood. Located in the Mid-Cities area with great access to Northeast Mall for convenient shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. All new in this home i.e. windows, roof, granite countertop, kitchen&baths cabinets, tubs, gorgeous wood laminate floors with tiles in wet areas, textures&paint, fixtures etc. Features open concept floorplan with full size washer&dryer connection, central a.c., heat, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fully fenced backyard. App $50 per adult. Agent to verify schools, taxes, sq. ft., etc. Use TAR application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have any available units?
522 Billie Ruth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have?
Some of 522 Billie Ruth Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Billie Ruth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
522 Billie Ruth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Billie Ruth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 522 Billie Ruth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 522 Billie Ruth Lane offers parking.
Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Billie Ruth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have a pool?
No, 522 Billie Ruth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have accessible units?
No, 522 Billie Ruth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Billie Ruth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Billie Ruth Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District