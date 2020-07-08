522 Billie Ruth Lane

Amenities

Very recently (2018) rebuilt & remodeled 3bed, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home located across elementary school in a great neighborhood. Located in the Mid-Cities area with great access to Northeast Mall for convenient shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. All new in this home i.e. windows, roof, granite countertop, kitchen&baths cabinets, tubs, gorgeous wood laminate floors with tiles in wet areas, textures&paint, fixtures etc. Features open concept floorplan with full size washer&dryer connection, central a.c., heat, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fully fenced backyard. App $50 per adult. Agent to verify schools, taxes, sq. ft., etc. Use TAR application form.