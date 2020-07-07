All apartments in Hurst
520 Brookview Dr
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:13 PM

520 Brookview Dr

520 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Brookview Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Showings start 10/10! Immaculately remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy access to highways, shopping and dining! This home features new flooring throughout (no carpet!), a spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures and lighting. The master bathroom includes a spa like carrera marble walk in shower complete with frameless shower door and rainfall shower head. Excellent house, neighborhood and schools.

Qualifications- Household income must be 3x rent, no evictions or felonies for previous 10 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Brookview Dr have any available units?
520 Brookview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Brookview Dr have?
Some of 520 Brookview Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Brookview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
520 Brookview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Brookview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Brookview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 520 Brookview Dr offer parking?
No, 520 Brookview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 520 Brookview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Brookview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Brookview Dr have a pool?
No, 520 Brookview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 520 Brookview Dr have accessible units?
No, 520 Brookview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Brookview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Brookview Dr has units with dishwashers.

