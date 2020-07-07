520 Brookview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Showings start 10/10! Immaculately remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy access to highways, shopping and dining! This home features new flooring throughout (no carpet!), a spacious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures and lighting. The master bathroom includes a spa like carrera marble walk in shower complete with frameless shower door and rainfall shower head. Excellent house, neighborhood and schools.



Qualifications- Household income must be 3x rent, no evictions or felonies for previous 10 years.