Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Extremely well kept and nicely updated duplex located across from elementary school in a great neighborhood. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar in living room. Nice size bedrooms and closet space. Other features include a walk in closet in the master, fireplace in the living room, separate utility room and a fully fenced back yard.