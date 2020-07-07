All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 505 Springhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
505 Springhill Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:47 AM

505 Springhill Drive

505 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

505 Springhill Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Cute 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,010 sqft, 1 story home in Hurst! Living room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub! Granite counter tops and white cabinets in bathrooms. Shed in back of garage! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Springhill Drive have any available units?
505 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 505 Springhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Springhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Springhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Springhill Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Springhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District