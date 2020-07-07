505 Springhill Drive

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fee!**



Cute 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,010 sqft, 1 story home in Hurst! Living room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub! Granite counter tops and white cabinets in bathrooms. Shed in back of garage! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.